Truist Financial Trims Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Target Price to $275.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

LH has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $276.00.

LH stock opened at $221.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.78. Laboratory Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $200.32 and a fifty-two week high of $263.13. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,510.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,916.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $2,004,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,014,358 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LH. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,543,000 after acquiring an additional 14,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

