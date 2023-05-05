TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.96

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.96 and traded as low as $7.54. TSR shares last traded at $7.82, with a volume of 20,485 shares changing hands.

TSR Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.83.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.26 million during the quarter. TSR had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 10.34%.

Institutional Trading of TSR

TSR Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TSR by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TSR by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TSR by 215.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 50,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TSR by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSR, Inc engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

