TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.96

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.96 and traded as low as $7.54. TSR shares last traded at $7.82, with a volume of 20,485 shares changing hands.
TSR Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.83.
TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.26 million during the quarter. TSR had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 10.34%.
Institutional Trading of TSR
TSR Company Profile
TSR, Inc engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TSR (TSRI)
