TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $544.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.48 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. TTM Technologies updated its Q2 guidance to $0.17-0.23 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.17-$0.23 EPS.

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.47. TTM Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTMI. TheStreet lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $116,186.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,122.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

