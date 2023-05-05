Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Gap Down to $12.94

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.94, but opened at $12.50. Twist Bioscience shares last traded at $12.59, with a volume of 564,285 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWST. Barclays reduced their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Twist Bioscience from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day moving average is $22.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.35. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.35% and a negative net margin of 99.23%. The company had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.