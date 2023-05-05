U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $148.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Up 2.4 %

USPH traded up $2.62 on Friday, hitting $111.11. 4,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,065. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $73.30 and a twelve month high of $131.50. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.58.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 79.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at U.S. Physical Therapy

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total transaction of $116,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,505.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $45,121.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,078.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total value of $116,909.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,505.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,814 shares of company stock valued at $484,853. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 348.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 99.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 58.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. It operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

