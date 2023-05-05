UBS Group Boosts Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target to $42.00

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GIL. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.63.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

GIL opened at $29.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $35.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm had revenue of $702.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.186 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,095,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 311.9% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 255.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.