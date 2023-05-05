UBS Group Trims Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Target Price to $50.00

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at UBS Group from $52.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on QGEN. Citigroup lifted their price target on Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.87.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Qiagen Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE QGEN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.99. 261,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $40.38 and a twelve month high of $51.18. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Qiagen had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $485.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 767,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,507,000 after purchasing an additional 67,074 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,050,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 897.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 218,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 196,326 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 97,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 120,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qiagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.