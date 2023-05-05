Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Holdings Raised by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co owned about 0.11% of Ulta Beauty worth $27,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 212.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ULTA stock traded up $5.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $519.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,453. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $556.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $527.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $488.04. The stock has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at $798,615.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ULTA. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $545.00 to $605.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.67.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

