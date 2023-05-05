Ultra Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 5th. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $86.51 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000882 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,232.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.80 or 0.00406394 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00112796 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00026849 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00038005 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000488 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002572 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,602,984 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 335,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.26302623 USD and is up 3.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $1,498,598.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

