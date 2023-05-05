Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UAA. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Under Armour from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Under Armour from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.52.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of UAA traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.63. 1,901,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,085,790. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Under Armour news, insider Tchernavia Rocker sold 69,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $650,750.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 260,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 81,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 298,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 213,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Under Armour by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. 33.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

