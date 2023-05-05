Uniswap (UNI) Hits Market Cap of $3.04 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $3.04 billion and $32.08 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $5.26 or 0.00018235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.55 or 0.00306861 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00012256 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001034 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000661 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003429 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.34382891 USD and is up 1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 670 active market(s) with $40,645,919.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

