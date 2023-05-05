United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 419,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,119 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $73,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $173.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $148.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.58.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Further Reading

