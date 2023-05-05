United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the construction company on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th.

United States Lime & Minerals has increased its dividend by an average of 14.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ USLM opened at $160.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.79 million, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.53. United States Lime & Minerals has a twelve month low of $102.12 and a twelve month high of $168.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals ( NASDAQ:USLM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $58.29 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USLM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 52.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 13.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 5.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Lime & Minerals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

