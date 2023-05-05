United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Paul A. Mahon Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.82, for a total transaction of $1,294,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $7,898,796.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $215.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.77 and its 200-day moving average is $249.04. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $174.36 and a 12-month high of $283.09. The company has a quick ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.60.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.60. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UTHR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 229.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.