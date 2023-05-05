Universal Display Co. (OLED) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Universal Display has raised its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Universal Display has a dividend payout ratio of 28.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Universal Display to earn $4.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

NASDAQ OLED traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.65. 14,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,643. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $89.41 and a fifty-two week high of $155.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.40.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $130.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Display has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.90.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 127.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Universal Display by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Universal Display by 604.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

