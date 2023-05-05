Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.25–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $105.00 million-$115.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $108.89 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Universal Electronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Sidoti raised Universal Electronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Electronics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered Universal Electronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.67.

Shares of NASDAQ UEIC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.35. 109,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,720. The stock has a market cap of $133.07 million, a PE ratio of 344.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.76. Universal Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $29.58.

Universal Electronics ( NASDAQ:UEIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $122.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.11 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.15%. Research analysts forecast that Universal Electronics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Universal Electronics news, Director William C. Mulligan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,999.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UEIC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 549.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 164,257 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 32,029 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 194.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 23,901 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after buying an additional 21,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories, tablets and smartphones, and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

