UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.34 Million

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $3.29 billion and approximately $1.34 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be purchased for $3.54 or 0.00012139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00302388 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001001 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000664 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000036 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 930,466,975 tokens. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

