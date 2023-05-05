Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Upbound Group’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Upbound Group updated its FY23 guidance to $2.70-3.20 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.70-$3.20 EPS.

Upbound Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UPBD traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.33. 585,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,901. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.40 and a beta of 1.77. Upbound Group has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.68.

Get Upbound Group alerts:

Upbound Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. Upbound Group’s payout ratio is 680.00%.

Insider Activity at Upbound Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.28 per share, with a total value of $26,609.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,733.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Upbound Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Upbound Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upbound Group, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Upbound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upbound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.