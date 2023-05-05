UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Get UPM-Kymmene Oyj alerts:

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Stock Performance

UPM-Kymmene Oyj stock opened at $32.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.55. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $39.09.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Company Profile

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.