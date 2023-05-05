Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Director Sells $54,881.87 in Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 2,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $54,881.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,372,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,103,506.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Utz Brands Stock Performance

UTZ stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.11. 377,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,406. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.91. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $19.98.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $354.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Utz Brands Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,300.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on UTZ. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Utz Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utz Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Utz Brands by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,848,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,414,000 after buying an additional 87,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Utz Brands by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,110,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,066,000 after acquiring an additional 60,859 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,367,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,001,000 after buying an additional 231,461 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 5.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,806,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,753,000 after buying an additional 98,622 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,257,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,052,000 after buying an additional 42,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese, veggie, other snacks and pork skins. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Hanover, PA.

