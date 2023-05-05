Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires Shares of 1,623,915 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,623,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,422,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,630,566,000 after buying an additional 128,126 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,115,468,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,099,025,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $842,081,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $708,348,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,699 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,471 over the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.96. 15,762,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,990,377. The company has a market cap of $601.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $244.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.43 and its 200 day moving average is $156.78.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on META shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. OTR Global raised Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Arete Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.74.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

