Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 1,421,802 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,872,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421,802 shares during the period. B2Gold makes up approximately 1.0% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 10.32% of B2Gold worth $395,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BTG. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC cut shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.75 in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of B2Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, B2Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.32.

B2Gold Trading Down 0.2 %

B2Gold stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,822,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,928,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.95. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $4.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.43.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). B2Gold had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $592.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

B2Gold Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

