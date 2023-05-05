Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 197,549 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,743,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,549 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.56% of Marvell Technology worth $175,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marvell Technology Stock Up 2.8 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRVL. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of MRVL stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,902,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,633,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.37. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $61.50. The company has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.08.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.32%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

