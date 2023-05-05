Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 26,857 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 986,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,857 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Zoetis worth $144,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.43.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $6.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,391,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.23. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $187.82.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

