Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 966,243 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,146,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 966,243 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada makes up 3.2% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 4.77% of Franco-Nevada worth $1,248,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 13,486.3% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 146,537,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 145,458,494 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,019,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,196,471,000 after buying an additional 308,992 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $796,979,000 after buying an additional 192,144 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 3,032,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,122,000 after buying an additional 148,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 0.6% in the third quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,392,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,823,000 after acquiring an additional 14,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.59. The stock had a trading volume of 290,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.15, a P/E/G ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.71. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $109.70 and a 12 month high of $160.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.94.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $276.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.62 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

FNV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.29.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

