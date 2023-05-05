Van ECK Associates Corp Has $357.26 Million Stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,864,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 281,927 shares during the quarter. Pan American Silver comprises 0.9% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 10.38% of Pan American Silver worth $357,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.6% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 41.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 8.3% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PAAS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,824,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,557,432. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average is $16.88.

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $375.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -31.90%.

PAAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Pan American Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.30.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation, development, and exploration of silver and gold producing properties and assets. It operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John H. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

