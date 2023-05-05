Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,908,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,558 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Eldorado Gold worth $166,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 23,372,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,492 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,813,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,686 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,058,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 258,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 191,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 17,454 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.05. The stock had a trading volume of 769,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,428. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.80. Eldorado Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10.

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.90 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold. It operates through the following segment: Turkey, Canada, and Greece. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

