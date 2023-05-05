Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 120,525 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,211,032 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,525 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.12% of Salesforce worth $160,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.02, for a total transaction of $247,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,863,188.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.02, for a total value of $247,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,863,188.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,931 shares of company stock valued at $8,884,870 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Salesforce from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $3.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $196.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,722,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,876,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 916.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $200.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.64 and a 200 day moving average of $163.77.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

