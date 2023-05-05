Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 100.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,632,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819,573 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.64% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $171,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,592,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,869,566,000 after buying an additional 279,742 shares during the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.0% during the third quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,356,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,303,120,000 after buying an additional 247,381 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,191,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $653,176,000 after buying an additional 316,982 shares during the last quarter. LTS One Management LP grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.3% during the third quarter. LTS One Management LP now owns 4,962,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $450,744,000 after buying an additional 62,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,667,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $383,669,000 after purchasing an additional 458,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IFF traded up $1.11 on Friday, reaching $96.19. The stock had a trading volume of 506,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.99 and a 200 day moving average of $98.93. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.53 and a 12-month high of $135.17.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -44.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.73.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

