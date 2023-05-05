Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 787,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 130,428 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.55% of Biogen worth $218,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 16.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 39.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after buying an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 15.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after buying an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Biogen by 10.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Up 0.9 %

BIIB stock traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $316.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,667. The company has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $316.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $279.06 and its 200-day moving average is $283.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIIB. Cowen raised their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $280.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Biogen from $310.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.23.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,340 shares of company stock valued at $982,911. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.