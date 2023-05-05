Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 210,323 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,887,054 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 210,323 shares during the quarter. Kinross Gold makes up about 1.5% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 11.37% of Kinross Gold worth $568,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $25,846,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,725,884 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,064,000 after purchasing an additional 631,673 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KGC remained flat at $5.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7,373,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,029,912. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on KGC shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Kinross Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America downgraded Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.