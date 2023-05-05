Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 154,242 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 78,949 shares.The stock last traded at $249.21 and had previously closed at $248.31.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $245.23 and a 200 day moving average of $240.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,220,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,273,000 after purchasing an additional 257,767 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,718.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,818,000 after acquiring an additional 193,894 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,618,000. Hobart Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,345,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 35,309 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

