Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Bought by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $472,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.85. 23,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.21. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $170.83 and a twelve month high of $201.65.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

