Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 138,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,001,000 after purchasing an additional 15,492 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $598,000. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 82,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 22,010 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $358,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $102.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.58. The company has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $113.78.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

