Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIGI) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIGI – Get Rating) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $75.49 and last traded at $75.69. Approximately 158,955 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 294,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.76.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

