Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

VV stock opened at $184.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.98. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $159.02 and a 12 month high of $197.85. The company has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

