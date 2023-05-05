Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 38,236 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 63,594 shares.The stock last traded at $82.76 and had previously closed at $81.39.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.42.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 146,853.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,640,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,962 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 279.2% in the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 309,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,233,000 after buying an additional 228,097 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 281,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,119,000 after acquiring an additional 26,599 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 30.1% during the third quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 242,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,077,000 after purchasing an additional 56,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $15,454,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.