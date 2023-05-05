Velas 24-Hour Volume Reaches $787,975.12 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $40.73 million and approximately $787,975.12 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Velas has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00058677 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00038185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00020269 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006327 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,446,718,069 coins and its circulating supply is 2,446,718,067 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.