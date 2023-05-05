Ventyx Biosciences (VTYX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect Ventyx Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTYX opened at $38.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.95 and a beta of -0.35. Ventyx Biosciences has a one year low of $11.07 and a one year high of $47.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.29.

Insider Transactions at Ventyx Biosciences

In other news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 13,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $394,386.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,589,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,394,799.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 13,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $394,386.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,589,896 shares in the company, valued at $47,394,799.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Somu Subramaniam sold 793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $30,831.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,877,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,019,509.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 414,275 shares of company stock worth $14,133,211 in the last three months. Company insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ventyx Biosciences

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 102.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 57.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VTYX. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

