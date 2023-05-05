Verge Market Capitalization Hits $36.65 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 4th. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $36.65 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,240.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.36 or 0.00302179 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00012115 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.19 or 0.00534163 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00066290 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118.33 or 0.00404698 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001109 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,519,181,138 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

