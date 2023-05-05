Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stake Raised by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 606.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.17.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $205.76 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $210.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.85 and its 200-day moving average is $181.31.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 22.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,954.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,954.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,056 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,589. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

See Also

