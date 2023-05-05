Veritas Investment Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO)

Veritas Investment Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IMO. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Imperial Oil from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$79.43.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Price Performance

Shares of TSE:IMO opened at C$60.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$68.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$69.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.89. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$52.67 and a 12 month high of C$79.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.66.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported C$2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.46 by C$0.40. The business had revenue of C$14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$17.82 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 33.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 8.381068 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.