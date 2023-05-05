Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Reduced by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,492 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,590,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,273,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,233,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,121,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,028,281 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,266,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,454 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,045,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,928 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,396,520 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,382,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.3 %

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,627,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,830,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.17 and its 200-day moving average is $38.68. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $52.18.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.