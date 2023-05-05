Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0734 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Vermilion Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 53.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Vermilion Energy has a payout ratio of 8.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Vermilion Energy to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.

Vermilion Energy Stock Up 3.6 %

VET stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.22. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $30.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $620.75 million for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 43.59% and a return on equity of 26.84%. On average, analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$50.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

