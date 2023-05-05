Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0734 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.
Vermilion Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 53.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Vermilion Energy has a payout ratio of 8.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Vermilion Energy to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.
Vermilion Energy Stock Up 3.6 %
VET stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.22. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $30.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vermilion Energy
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.94% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$50.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.44.
Vermilion Energy Company Profile
Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.
