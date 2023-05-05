Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0734 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Vermilion Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 53.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Vermilion Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 8.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Vermilion Energy to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.

NYSE:VET opened at $11.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $30.17. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.22.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $620.75 million for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 43.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$50.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VET. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,485,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,498,000 after purchasing an additional 284,248 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,219,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,658,000 after acquiring an additional 65,689 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,945,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,150 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 863,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,152,000 after acquiring an additional 133,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 706,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after buying an additional 340,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

