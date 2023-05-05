Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Vermilion Energy Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$16.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.88. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$15.48 and a twelve month high of C$39.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 2.07, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.86.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.25). Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 48.03%. The firm had revenue of C$842.69 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 2.8246753 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VET. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TD Securities cut their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$37.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$26.67.

In other news, Senior Officer Lars William Glemser sold 19,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.60, for a total value of C$340,973.51. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

