Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden Sells 6,450 Shares

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.89, for a total transaction of $2,256,790.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 41,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,660,041.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $346.59 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $233.01 and a 12 month high of $354.46. The stock has a market cap of $89.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.31.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $410.00 in a report on Tuesday. SVB Securities dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,243,060 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,308,875,000 after purchasing an additional 105,908 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,132,336 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,118,657,000 after purchasing an additional 293,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,294,791 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,559,834,000 after purchasing an additional 30,742 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,382,719 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,551,946,000 after purchasing an additional 111,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,157,954 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,493,458,000 after acquiring an additional 195,271 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

