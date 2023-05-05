Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Raised to $325.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VRTX. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Argus boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $344.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $352.59.

VRTX opened at $346.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.31. The firm has a market cap of $89.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $233.01 and a 1 year high of $354.46.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.89, for a total transaction of $2,256,790.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 41,899 shares in the company, valued at $14,660,041.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.89, for a total value of $2,256,790.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 41,899 shares in the company, valued at $14,660,041.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.47, for a total transaction of $1,447,123.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,258,153.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,088 shares of company stock valued at $21,639,520. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,243,060 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,308,875,000 after purchasing an additional 105,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,132,336 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,118,657,000 after buying an additional 293,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,294,791 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,559,834,000 after buying an additional 30,742 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,382,719 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,551,946,000 after acquiring an additional 111,052 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,157,954 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,493,458,000 after acquiring an additional 195,271 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

