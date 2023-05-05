Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at SVB Securities

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at SVB Securities from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. SVB Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 72.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VIR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Vir Biotechnology Trading Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ VIR traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $24.41. 298,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,222. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.26. Vir Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average of $25.27.

Insider Activity

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 45,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $1,353,850.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,931,029 shares in the company, valued at $566,416,387.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $508,427.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,345,259 shares in the company, valued at $38,178,450.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 45,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $1,353,850.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,931,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,416,387.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 979,757 shares of company stock worth $25,835,048 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vir Biotechnology

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 14.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 0.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

