Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 94.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of VIR traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,738. Vir Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 45,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $1,353,850.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,931,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,416,387.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vir Biotechnology news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 45,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $1,353,850.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,931,029 shares in the company, valued at $566,416,387.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Rice sold 1,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $50,099.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,015.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 979,757 shares of company stock worth $25,835,048. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,928,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,830,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,410,000 after buying an additional 311,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,396,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,790,000 after buying an additional 88,135 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,353,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,576,000 after acquiring an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,111,000 after acquiring an additional 50,049 shares during the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VIR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

